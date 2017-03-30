Louis Tomlinson faces wait over possible charges for LAX incident

The One Direction singer had expected to find out yesterday (March 29) what charges he faced over an 'altercation' at the LA airport earlier this month

Louis Tomlinson is facing an extended wait to find out what charges, if any, he faces over an incident with paparazzi at LAX airport earlier this month.

The One Direction singer was arrested on March 3 following an altercation with a photographer at the LA airport. Video footage showed the 25-year-old wrestling on the floor with a photographer who had tried to take pictures of him and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

Tomlinson had expected to find out what charges he faced yesterday (March 29), but the decision has now been delayed. A court date had been set for yesterday, but prosecutors were yet to reach a decision about which charges, if any, should be brought against the singer.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said: “A filing decision will not be made today. Our prosecutors are still reviewing the case.” The spokesman also confirmed that a new court date would be set if charges are filed.

Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, defended his client’s behaviour at the time of the incident, saying: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”