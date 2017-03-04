One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson arrested over LAX paparazzi ‘altercation’

The 25-year-old has been released on his own recognisance

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has been released following his arrest for an ‘altercation’ with the paparazzi at LAX Airport earlier today (March 4).

Tomlinson had arrived at the Los Angeles airport with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, when the confrontation began. The pair had reportedly been on holiday in Las Vegas.

After arriving at LAX this morning, Tomlinson became surrounded by paparazzi before the alleged action took place, which led to the 25-year-old being apprehended by citizen’s arrest.

“Paparazzi were around him, there was some pushing and shoving, one of the paparazzi fell down, and that’s the paparazzi that signed a private person’s arrest,” a spokesman from the LAPD confirmed. The 25-year-old was released from the police station on his own recognisance, rather than earlier reports that he’d had to pay a $20,000 (£16,000) bail for his release.

Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, has since released a statement about the incident and the subsequent arrest, alleging that the paparazzi were ‘attacking’ the singer’s girlfriend, Calder.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning,” the statement provided to Buzzfeed News read. “This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

BBC News have also reported that police records indicate that a court date has been set for March 29.

