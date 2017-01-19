Louis Tomlinson discusses mother’s death, relationship with Zayn in candid interview

Tomlinson's mother passed away in December following a battle with leukaemia.

One Direction‘s Louis Tomlinson have spoken candidly in his first interview since the death of his mother last year.

Tomlinson launched his solo career in December with ‘Just Hold On’, a collaboration with DJ-producer Steve Aoki. He performed the song, which peaked at Number Two in the UK, on The X Factor just days after his mother Johannah Deakin had lost her battle with leukaemia.

Speaking during a radio interview with SiriusXM, Tomlinson admitted that he felt as though he wanted to “throw the towel in” following his mother’s death, but added: “It was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to.”

Tomlinson also said that though the X Factor performance was “tough”, he “felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her”.

During the interview, Tomlinson also spoke about his relationship with Zayn Malik, who quit One Direction in March 2015 and has since released a chart-topping single and album.

“I think a lot of us have spoken recently, me and Zayn have spoken recently, we’ve gotten to a point now where you can just really be happy for each other,” he said. “Things have happened in the past, of course. And his first song was an absolute smash, and that’s a great song, so yeah it’s nice.”

Listen to a clip from the interview below.

In December One Direction were revealed as Europe’s highest-paid celebrities in 2016 despite being on hiatus. Tomlinson’s bandmate Niall Horan is now working on a ‘folk-pop’ solo album inspired by Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles.