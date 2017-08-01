Louis Tomlinson has some words for Justin Bieber over his cancelled tour

The former One Direction member thinks the singer should "see it through".

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out over Justin Bieber‘s decision to cancel his tour.

The Canadian singer cancelled the remainder of his ‘Purpose World Tour’ last week, due to ‘unforseen circumstances‘.

The tour kicked off in March 2016 and was supposed to run until September of this year. Bieber cancelled dates in Canada, Japan, Philippines and Indonesia.

The former One Direction singer spoke out about the cancellation, saying that Bieber should “see it through”.

“Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you’re signing up to something, you should see it through,” he told 92.3 AMP radio in a recent interview.

“There’s never enough that I can say or do for the fans. I think people can forget that, to be quite honest.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “I get it, the whole game is so exciting and crazy, but at the end of the day, it’s the people buying the records that are putting you where you are.”

Since One Direction split, Louis has put together a girl band and launched a solo career – which he says is influenced by the Arctic Monkeys.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber may be starting his own church.