One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson ‘won’t face charges’ over airport altercation

Singer was accused of battery over incident with photographer at LAX airport

Louis Tomlinson will not be charged with battery over an incident with paparazzi at LAX airport last month.

The One Direction singer was arrested on March 3 following an altercation with a photographer at the LA airport. Video footage showed the 25-year-old wrestling on the floor with a photographer who had tried to take pictures of him and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

TMZ now reports that Tomlinson will attend an informal hearing at the LA City Attorney’s Office at the end of the month where “a hearing officer will advise the parties how they should conduct themselves in the future”. The report claims that “no criminal charges will be filed”.

Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, defended his client’s behaviour at the time of the incident, saying: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

Meanwhile, last week saw Tomlinson’s 1D bandmate Harry Styles release his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’. Read NME‘s review of the song here.