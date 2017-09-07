One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson says there needs to be more bands like Oasis

Former boy band star also speaks of love for Arctic Monkeys and Milburn

Ex-One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has spoken in praise of Oasis, saying that there needs to be more bands like the Britpop icons.

Since his boy band went on hiatus in 2016, singer Tomlinson has put together a girl band and launched his own solo career with Steve Aoki collaboration ‘Just Hold On’ and recent single ‘Back To You’, featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (September 6), Tomlinson wrote: “Sorry but where’s all the attitude gone in music? About time we had some more trouble causes in the industry”.

He then told a fan to “go look up some old interviews of Oasis”, later adding: “Oasis are sick and we need more bands that don’t give a fuck like them in their prime”.

The singer also listed Arctic Monkeys and the recently-reunited Milburn as bands that he would recommend.

It isn’t the first time Tomlinson has spoken about his indie credentials. In July, he said that his solo material was influenced by Arctic Monkeys.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?”, he said. “Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop.”

He also praised the band for saying “what they feel” as he continues to record his debut solo album. “Again, that’s why bands like Arctic Monkeys are so great. They don’t work on any script or any maths or science. They just say what they feel. If it doesn’t rhyme, it doesn’t matter. If it sounds awkward, it doesn’t matter,” he added.