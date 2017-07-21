Louis Tomlinson says his solo material is influenced by Arctic Monkeys

"The way they tell stories is such an effortless thing"

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that Arctic Monkeys influenced the lyrics on new single ‘Back To You’.

The song, which features Bebe Rexha, was released earlier today – and will be followed by a music video that was filmed at Doncaster Rovers, the football club supported by the former One Direction star.

But he’s now revealed that the Yorkshire connection runs even further, with Arctic Monkeys apparently influencing the sound of his solo efforts.

“My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story, I’m so bored of that”, he told BBC News.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?

“Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop.”

He also praised the band for saying “what they feel” as he continues to record his debut solo album.

“Again, that’s why bands like Arctic Monkeys are so great. They don’t work on any script or any maths or science. They just say what they feel. If it doesn’t rhyme, it doesn’t matter. If it sounds awkward, it doesn’t matter”, he added.

Meanwhile, Louis also recently revealed that he’s in the process of putting together a new girl band after successfully pitching the project to Simon Cowell.