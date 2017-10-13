Louis Tomlinson shares new single ‘Just Like You’

The former One Direction star releases another solo cut

Louis Tomlinson has shared another solo single, titled ‘Just Like You’.

The former One Direction-er took to Twitter earlier this week to tease the track, writing on the social platform that he “wrote a song called ‘Just Like You’ a few months ago. After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it.”

He continued: “My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now… This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it sums me up!”

Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s new single ‘Just Like You’ below, via Spotify.

Just Like You Just Like You, a song by Louis Tomlinson on Spotify

Tomlinson previously said that his solo material was ‘influenced by Arctic Monkeys’.

July’s previous single ‘Back To You’ was apparently influenced by the Sheffield band. “My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story, I’m so bored of that”, he told BBC News.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?

“Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop.”

It’s not the only time Louis has shouted out Oasis, either, with the singer recently lamenting the demise of bands like the Gallagher brothers’ former vehicle.

“Sorry but where’s all the attitude gone in music? About time we had some more trouble causes in the industry,” he tweeted last month.

He then told a fan to “go look up some old interviews of Oasis”, later adding: “Oasis are sick and we need more bands that don’t give a fuck like them in their prime”.