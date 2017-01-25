Watch Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki perform ‘Just Hold On’ on ‘Fallon’

The pair released the single back in December

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit ‘Just Hold On’.

Originally released in the UK in December, it peaked at Number 2 in the official charts and stayed in the top 10 for 4 weeks.

Tomlinson and Aoki previously debuted the song live during an episode of The X-Factor, which occurred just days after news hit that Tomlinson’s mother died after a battle with cancer. You can watch the performance on Fallon below.

Speaking during a radio interview with SiriusXM earlier this month (January 9), Tomlinson admitted that he felt as though he wanted to “throw the towel in” following his mother’s death, but added: “It was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to.”

Tomlinson also said that though the X Factor performance was “tough”, he “felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her”.

During the interview, Tomlinson also spoke about his relationship with Zayn Malik, who quit One Direction in March 2015 and has since released a chart-topping single and album.

“I think a lot of us have spoken recently, me and Zayn have spoken recently, we’ve gotten to a point now where you can just really be happy for each other,” he said. “Things have happened in the past, of course. And his first song was an absolute smash, and that’s a great song, so yeah it’s nice.”