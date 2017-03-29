One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson to find out whether he faces charges over airport incident

The singer was arrested on suspicion of battery on March 3 following a scuffle with a paparazzo at LAX.

Louis Tomlinson is expected to find out later today (March 29) whether he faces charges over this month’s airport incident.

The One Direction singer was arrested on March 3 following an altercation with a photographer at LAX Airport. Video footage shows Tomlinson, 25, wrestling on the floor with a photographer who had tried to take pictures of him. He then tries to get up and help his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, who is being pinned to the wall by a group of girls.

Tomlinson was arrested on suspicion of battery, before being released on £16,000 bail and told to appear in court today (March 29). A spokesperson for the court later said: “The matter is still under review by our office. If no decision is made by (Wednesday), a new court date will be scheduled.”

Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, defended his client’s behaviour at the time, saying: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

A girl who claimed to have been involved in the incident later put out an ‘official statement’ on her Instagram. She said she was sharing her version of events because she had been receiving ‘hate’ online from One Direction fans.