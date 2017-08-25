The X-Factor winner took to Twitter to warn others

Louisa Johnson burned her face with toothpaste yesterday (Aug 24).

Johnson won the X-Factor in 2015, beating runners-up Reggie ‘n’ Bollie.

She took to Twitter to warn others of using the “toothpaste trick” for spots after it caused her face to ‘weep’ and ‘burn’.

“Hello,” she began. “Just got some advice for you. If you have spots and you do the toothpaste trick, Don’t leave it on all night. Your SKIN WILL BURN. Bitch my face is weeping and burning I can’t.”

See the tweets below.

Earlier this month (aug 12), Johnson was forced to cancel her appearance at Olly Murr’s show in Swansea.

She blamed illness, citing that her voice was “more or less gone”. She then described the tour as “incredible” and thanked Olly and the fans for buying tickets.

Meanwhile, Johnson is set to appear at Liverpool’s Fusion Festival, alongside Raye, M.O , Starley, Club Drive and New Hope Club, Take That, Little Mix, Tinie Tempah, John Newman, Ella Eyre, 5 After Midnight, the Vamps, Ella Henderson, JP Cooper and Jax Jones.

Fusion Festival takes place at Otterspool Promenade from September 2-3.