Louise Redknapp relaunches pop career, announces tour

It'll be her first live music performance in 15 years

Louise Redknapp has relaunched her pop career after announcing a live gig.

She’s currently starring alongside Will Young in West End musical Cabaret but has revealed that she’s also be in the studio ‘reworking’ her classic songs.

“I went into the studio to rework some of my original tracks,” she said. “I can’t wait to be back on stage performing all of the hits and my favourite covers.”

Her first live show in 15 years will take place on December 22 at Under The Bridge in London.

“To celebrate this and to get you all in the mood, over the coming weeks I’ll also be releasing a series of acoustic videos that we filmed last month at the renowned Metropolis Studios,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Expect to hear some of the classic hits as well as some covers of songs that are really dear to me.”

She then revealed that the first video to be shared will be ‘2 Faced’ – a track taken from her 2000 album ‘Elbow Beach’. You can watch the video below.

Taking to Twitter last week (Sept 8), Redknapp also revealed that she’s been working Starsailor frontman James Walsh. See the tweet below.

After leaving girl group Eternal in 1995, Louise Redknapp released her debut solo album ‘Naked’ in 1996.

Her last release was compilation album ‘Finest Moments’ in 2002.