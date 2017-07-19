Blazin Squad confirm post-Love Island reunion, new music and tour

They're officially back

Blazin Squad have confirmed that they are set to reunite, following band member Marcel’s starring role on this year’s season of Love Island.

The ten-piece Chingford pop group had seven top ten hits during their initial career, including ‘Crossroads’, a Number-1-reaching cover of the Bone Thugz N Harmony original, and Number 2 single ‘Flip Reverse’. They initially reformed in 2009, releasing comeback single ‘Let’s Start Again’, but were subsequently dropped after the track could only reach number 51 in the Official UK Singles Chart.

With former Blazin Squad member Marcel Somerville now playing a starring role in smash-hit TV show Love Island, though, the group are set to return to the stage.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the band’s Ollie Georgiou revealed that “It will be the original line up, obviously there’s 10 of us. I’m not sure if all 10 of us will be doing it, but there will be a good chunk of doing it.

“It’s been a long while since a lot of us have been on stage and toured. Fingers crossed! We’ve had the offers from promoters so hopefully. If it can come together then all good.”

The news comes following Marcel’s previously revealed plans to reform the group.

The group play Now That’s A Festival in Dagenham on August 12, and have confirmed that subsequent tour dates and new music are on the agenda. “If we do do a tour and and start getting it all together then there will be new music,’ Ollie continued. “We wouldn’t rely on old stuff and a lot of it would be done by Marcel because he’s very creative.”

Marcel was recently tipped by bookies to win the current series of Love Island. He’s spent much of his time in the Love Island villa mentioning Blazin’ Squad at every opportunity – it’s worked, though, with the band’s Spotify streams soaring by 2500% since the series started.

“Marcel is one of my closest mates in the group but yeah, we’re all in touch and we knew he was going in and gave him words of wisdom,” says Ollie of his telly-famous bandmate. “He was very excited and we didn’t realise how big it would be in terms of how popular. Everyone seems to be getting on board.”

Blazin’ Squad’s initial career spanned form 2001-2004 – they released two albums in that time, ‘In The Beginning’ and ‘Now Or Never’.