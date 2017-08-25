Love Island’s Chris and Kem spin-off show will focus on their love of grime

The pair were known for rapping Stormzy lyrics on the show

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay are getting their own show.

Fans have been calling for the pair to get their own spin-off show after they appeared on the ITV2 series.

The spin-off will allegedly see the friends discover “the world of rap, grime and hip-hop together.” It’s not been announced when the show will air.

Hughes and Cetinay were known for their love of Stormzy on the show – the grime artist later appeared on Love Island to give advice to the pair about performing their own song.

Stormzy was spotted hanging out with Love Island stars Kem and Chris at V Festival at the weekend, with the reality TV pair spitting bars with the grime MC.

Stormzy, who released his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ earlier this year, was performing third from the top of the bill at the twin festivals in Chelmsford and Staffordshire this weekend (August 19-20).

Having previously professed his love for the ITV show – and made a surprise appearance himself – Stormzy took a picture backstage with the two reality TV stars.

Kem Cetinay recently confirmed that he’s working on a surprise collaboration with Stormzy.

Cetinay, who scooped the show’s £50,000 jackpot with girlfriend Amber Davies, confirmed the plans when he appeared on the Love Island reunion show.

When asked about the plans, he cryptically replied: “There’s definitely something going on. There’s going to be a thing. Everyone’s going to see it.”

The unlikely collaboration was originally touted when the South London MC appeared on the show via video link and offered his support to contestants Kem, Chris and Marcel ahead of a talent show which saw them rapping under the name ‘Run KMC’.