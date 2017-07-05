‘Love Island’ star Marcel Somerville has revealed plans to reform Blazin’ Squad

He was recently tipped to win the reality TV show

Marcel Somerville has revealed plans to reform his former noughties boy band Blazin’ Squad.

The Love Island star’s former band saw streams of their tracks rocket by 2500% after he joined the ITV programme.

He has also been constantly been promoting his participation in the boy band throughout the entirety of the reality series.

Now he has told the show: “Right now I don’t think it’s the right time for the squad to reunite. Obviously I’ll come out of there and we’ll probably do some gigs but I don’t know whether or not it’ll be the full 10, but you never know.”

He added: “You might get lucky and we might do a one-off but I’m throwing it out there. It’s not a definite but there’s possibilities in the near future that might happen.

“But there’s also possibilities that in the near future we could all get back together and do a couple of songs – maybe do an album. You got to give us time mate. Everyone’s doing their own little things. It’s a patience game, man. Getting 10 people together is really hard these days.”

Blazin’ Squad debuted way back in 2001 and released three full length albums between then and 2006. The band made a short return in 2009 to release their ‘Greatest Hits’ album which failed to chart on the UK Albums chart.

Their biggest hit and most streamed song in the group’s back catalogue, ‘Crossroads’, spent a week at Number One back in 2002.

During one episode of Love Island, Somerville was seen opening up about his boyband past to fellow contestant Dom.

“No obviously I used to be in the Blazin’ Squad when I was a kid”, he said. “Dom, how could you not know Bruv?”

Somerville was recently tipped as the bookies’ favourite to win Love Island.

The Blazin’ Squad member had his odds shortened from 4/5 to 8/15 to be the winning male in the reality show.

‘Love Island’ airs on ITV 2 every night at 9PM.