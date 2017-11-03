‘I loved that kid’ – KoRn’s Jonathan Davis speaks out on depression and pays tribute to Chester Bennington

'It's always the seemingly happy, sweetest ones that are hurting the most'

KoRn frontman Jonathan Davis has paid tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, and spoken out about the battle against depression.

The world of rock was left in shock after Bennington passed away in July after taking his own life. After KoRn guitarist Head apologised for having previously referred Bennington’s suicide as ‘cowardly‘, now singer Davis has spoken compassionately about what his suffering – and praised his generous demeanour.

“I understand depression and everything he was going through,” Davis told Kerrang. “It’s always the seemingly happy, sweetest ones that are hurting the most. It’s a terrible disease that can make things feel unbearable. When I found out what had happened, I didn’t even have the words.

“I loved his smile. I always looked forward to seeing him. If we were playing at a festival together, he’d make a point to come and find me, which I always appreciated. Chester’s was an amazing journey to watch. I loved that kid.”