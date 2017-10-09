Not all heroes wear capes.

Loyle Carner kicked a fan out of his show at the University of East Anglia this weekend after he made sexist comments at Carner’s support act, Elisa from Brixton duo Elisa & Srigala.

Video footage taken at the event shows the Mercury Prize-shortlisted artist addressing a member of the crowd who reportedly shouted “you have big tits” at Elisa earlier in the evening.

Carner addressed the man, saying: “I’m sorry man, you gotta learn a lesson my young man,” he says in the video, to cheers and applause from the audience, describing what they were wearing for security. “You gotta go. For being sexist, you gotta go.”

Watched footage of the incident below.

Carner followed this up with a tweet that read: “That shit will not be tolerated at any show. He’s been banned from that venue, for life”.

Meanwhile, the Croydon MC has partnered with Honest Burgers, where the rapper once worked, to release the ‘Chilli Con Carner’ burger at its Brixton location in south London.

The ‘Chilli Con Carner’ burger was available at the Brixton branch of Honest Burgers last Friday and Saturday (October 6 and 7). £1 from every burger sold went to Carner’s cooking school for children with ADHD.

Loyle recently spoke out about how his album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ represents the problem’s young people face today. “I’m representing. I’m a millennial I guess, or just before,” Carner told NME. “We’re in a good place. People have more to talk about – we have more of a political voice, we have more of a left-thinking voice, it’s more positive, we look after each other. Really I’m just trying to say that being 21 is difficult.”

Loyle Carner’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

Tue October 10 2017 – EXETER Phoenix

Wed October 11 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Thu October 12 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz