Loyle Carner: ‘Being a millennial is difficult – we have more of a political voice now’

'We're more left-thinking, it's more positive and we look after each other'

Loyle Carner has said that his album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ represents the problems facing millennials in 2017 – and the unity they show in the face of adversity. Watch out video interview with Carner above.

“I’m representing. I’m a millennial I guess, or just before,” Carner told NME. “We’re in a good place. People have more to talk about – we have more of a political voice, we have more of a left-thinking voice, it’s more positive, we look after each other. Really I’m just trying to say that being 21 is difficult.”

Asked if he thinks the current state of political unrest and division might inspire more young people to turn to music, Carner replied: “I hope so, maybe just creative arts in general. If you’re trying to crush something into nothing, then that’s where flowers grow out of concrete. Hopefully that’s what will happen.

“The more people push us one way, we’re going to go the other way to create. That’s the only reason I create and I hope that’s the only reason that other people create – other than to make money…and take my mum on holiday.”

The Mercury Music Prize 2017 shortlist is:

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’

Loyle Carner’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

Wed September 27 2017 – DUBLIN Button Factory

Thu September 28 2017 – GLASGOW O2 ABC

Sat September 30 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arts Club

Sun October 01 2017 – LEEDS University Stylus

Tue October 03 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Wed October 04 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Fri October 06 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Sat October 07 2017 – PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

Sun October 08 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Tue October 10 2017 – EXETER Phoenix

Wed October 11 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Thu October 12 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz