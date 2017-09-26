Raid your wardrobes...

Loyle Carner has started giving tour tickets to fans who can provide him with a vintage football shirt.

The rapper, who released debut album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ earlier this year, is heading out on the road to play his biggest tour yet, including a show at O2 Academy Brixton next month.

But with nearly all the shows long sold out, one fan decided to chance his luck by offering the Mercury Prize nominated rapper an original 1990 Sweden home shirt in return for two tickets to Loyle’s show in Dublin tomorrow.

“Very tempting offer. For any1 else looking to get on Guestlist for this tour, this is how. I’ll swap 2 tickets for a L vintage footy top”, Loyle replied before accepting the offer.

Soon enough, the offers became flooding in – and Loyle was quick to accept.

One fan successfully offered a 1994 Liverpool away kit in return for tickets to his Bristol show.

Another even got a pint thrown in after offering an England 1990 World Cup third shirt.

He also proved to be a true connoisseur of vintage football shirts, questioning the authenticity of a 1995/6 Ajax home shirt before it turned out to be the real deal.

And it all culminated in the ‘Holy Grail’ of shirts, the Liverpool 1998/99 home shirt that Loyle first saw Steven Gerrard playing in.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Earlier this month, he was also opened up on the success of urban music, and spoke of how “creative space” had been responsible for the huge resurgence in grime.