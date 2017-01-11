Lupe Fiasco announces new album and shares Gizzle collaboration ‘Jump’

Rapper's new album 'Drogas Light' will drop on February 10.

Lupe Fiasco has shared new track ‘Jump’, a collaboration with L.A. artist Gizzle which features on his forthcoming album ‘Drogas Light’. Scroll down to listen first on NME.

‘Jump’ will be available to download and stream on all platforms from Friday (January 13). The album ‘Drogas Light’ will follow on February 10.

Fans who pre-order the album now will receive a trio of instant-grat tracks: ‘Pick Up The Phone’, ‘Wild Child’ and ‘Made In The U.S.A’.

‘Drogas Light’ is the first of a trilogy of albums (‘Drogas Light’, ‘Drogas’ and ‘Skulls’) that Lupe Fiasco is planning to release on his own label, 1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers, after parting ways with Atlantic Records.

In addition to Gizzle, ‘Drogas Light’ features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross and BIG K.R.I.T, among others. Check out the full track-list below.

‘Dopamine Lit’ (Intro)

‘NGL’ feat. Ty Dolla $ign

‘Promise’

‘Made In The USA’ feat. Biance Sings

‘JUMP’ feat. Gizzle

‘City Of The Year’ feat. Rondo

‘HIGH’ (Interlude) feat. Simon Sayz

‘Tranquillo’ feat. Rick Ross & BIG K.R.I.T

‘KILL’ Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Victoria Monet

‘LAW’ feat. Simon Sayz

‘Pick Up The Phone’

‘It’s Not Design’ feat. Salim

‘Wild Child’ feat. Jake Torrey

‘More Than My Heart’ feat. RXMN and Salim