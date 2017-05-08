M.I.A. is to play first US shows since visa ban

The musician said she was banned from re-entering the States around the release of her last album

M.I.A. has confirmed her first US dates since being banned from the country last year.

Around the release of her last album ‘AIM‘, the musician said she wouldn’t able to tour in the States as she had been banned from re-entering the country. The ban led to her threatening to leak the record as she claimed her US label Interscope were thinking of delaying its release because she wouldn’t be able to promote it properly.

As Pitchfork reports, M.I.A. confirmed that her visa had been approved in October and was in Los Angeles in January.

She has now been confirmed for a pair of dates in the US, marking her first live appearances in the country since 2014. She will perform at New York festivial The Meadows and at Riot Fest.

M.I.A.’s US tour dates are as follows:

Chicago, Riot Fest (September 15-17)

New York, The Meadows (September 15-17)

Meanwhile, M.I.A. is curating this year’s Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre.

In a post on the centre’s website, she said of her vision for Meltdown: “I’m bringing together new outlaw musicians from everywhere, who have contributed to keeping things weird, exciting, opinionated, loud, emotional and brave or off the grid in the present climate.”

Young Fathers will perform a show “especially created for Meltdown,” it was announced in March, while M.I.A. herself will close the festival on June 18.

Mykki Blanco, Yung Lean, I Wayne, Dexta Daps, Crystal Castles, MHD, Mr Eazi and Afrikan Boy will also deliver sets during the 10-day event.