M.I.A. says society should ‘thank’ Julian Assange following rape case being dropped

The WikiLeaks founder is still seeking refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London

M.I.A. has written an open letter defending WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange.

The founder of the international organisation is currently seeking refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and has been since 2012. He was wanted by the Swedish government in a case where it was alleged her had raped two women in 2010.

The case was officially dropped this morning (May 19), but Assange is still not a free man as a warrant is still out for his arrest for failing to appear in court. If he leaves the embassy, he will be arrested by the Metropolitan police.

In an Instagram post, M.I.A. said society should “thank” Assange, saying the world should “fast fix your system not hide him or the cracks he exposed.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She also said Assange, who is a longtime friend of the rapper, would speak at Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre. M.I.A. has curated the line-up for this year’s event.

“Hilary and condoleezza rice joined forces to represent women and said the war in Iraq was to liberate women so they didn’t have to cover up!!!!,” she wrote later in her note. “Lets not ask questions about that because that’s normal but dismiss everything this guy did because it hasn’t occurred to you that we are not in the 60s and 70s where they just kill you like Malcom x or JFK , they just “slander” or “frame” you mostly use sex or drugs or money to do it, and sadly thats enough because humanity has become that complacent and is rapidly loosing critical thinking faculties. ‬

“by now if you haven’t be slandered and framed when you’ve hit the dollars 💵 or social reach it means your probably working for the system.”

Read her post above, via Pitchfork. In 2010, M.I.A. released a mixtape titled ‘Vicki Leex’, while a year later Assange helped her open a show in New York via Skype.