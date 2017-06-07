M.I.A. shares new track ‘GOALS’ ahead of Meltdown Festival 2017

The rapper has curated the line-up for this year's event and will perform on the last night

M.I.A. has shared a new track ‘GOALS’ ahead of this year’s Meltdown Festival.

The event, which takes place at London’s Southbank Centre, will begin on Friday (June 9). The rapper has curated its line-up and will perform on the festival’s final night.

‘GOALS’ follows the reveal of another new track ‘P.O.W.A.’ earlier this year. It was produced by Branko, who collaborated with M.I.A. on her latest album ‘AIM’ and is accompanied by a video of GIFs. As DIY reports, the clip was arranged by Jaime Martinez, an artist who is also exhibiting at Meltdown.

Listen to the track below.

M.I.A. shared a statement with the video, saying: “DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT. YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY. STAY STRONG. REALITY WINNERZ.”

Young Fathers will headline the first night of Meltdown on June 9. The rest of the series will see the likes of Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco, Young M.A. and Soulwax perform. M.I.A. will close the festival on June 18.

Earlier this year it was revealed M.I.A. had asked Elastica to reform for the event. The band’s frontwoman Justine Frischmann told The Times that she was ‘tempted’ to get the band back together.

“But we said no,” said Frischmann. “For a start, Donna [Matthews, guitar] is now a Christian missionary and can’t stand behind what Elastica stood for in terms of the rock n’ roll thing, but also we’ve moved on. It’d be interesting to try that thing on again, but…”

Frichmann added: “I was actually surprised and even tempted. I’ve never felt tempted before.”