Mac De Marco says he has finished his ‘new disc’

Expect something new from the Canadian musician in the coming months

Mac DeMarco has said he has finished “mixing his new disc”, giving fans hope for a new album in the new year.

The Canadian musician’s last release came in 2015 with the mini album ‘Another One’.

He posted the update last night (December 27), following a series of recent photos from the recording studio being posted to his Instagram page.

In last night’s post, he wrote: “#that’s a #wrap. Just finished #Mixin the new #disc.” As Pitchfork points out, there is no official news on what the “new disc” is exactly, be that album, EP or other project.

#shred A photo posted by @macdemarco on Dec 10, 2016 at 3:17pm PST

He has confirmed some live dates for 2017, which further suggests he is preparing to release an album. He has been announced to perform at Øya Festival in Norwegian capital Oslo, while he will also be playing his biggest UK headline dates at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and 31. tickets for the first show have already sold out.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list.

DeMarco also took the time to pay tribute to actor Carrie Fisher, who passed away yesterday aged 60. “RIP Carrie, I’ll never forget ya, god bless,” he wrote.

The musician “reviewed” last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Stereogum and is known as a fan of the franchise – particularly Jar Jar Binks.