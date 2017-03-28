Mac DeMarco ‘almost gives mother heart attack’ after saying he’s to be a father

The musician was only joking

Mac DeMarco‘s mother has said that she “almost” had a heart attack after her musician son claimed that he was to become a dad.

The Canadian singer-songwriter recently spoke in interview with SSENSE when he was talking about turning 27, the “rockstar death age”.

“The kids say that I use a white lighter sometimes, and that means I’m going to be dead at 27,” he said, adding: “Apparently that was the thing with everyone who died at that age, white lighters were in all of their pockets. So yeah, getting older, becoming a father in the next few months and I’m really excited for that. What else? I guess thinking about getting a white lighter tomorrow… and finally getting my testicles removed.”

As Stereogum reports, DeMarco’s mother Agnes later took to Facebook to point out the “becoming a father” claim was not true. She wrote: “No I just phoned him and it’s a joke but it did almost give me a heart attack”.

DeMarco is gearing up to release his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5. His last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30.

Speaking about the creative process behind his new record, DeMarco recently said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He also told NME: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it. I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”