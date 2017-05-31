Mac DeMarco asks Tom Green to his London gig after bumping into him on the street

Name a more iconic duo.

Mac DeMarco bumped into Tom Green on the streets of London earlier today.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is in town to play a couple of shows at the O2 Academy Brixton, the second of which takes place tonight (May 31).

After sharing a picture of his unexpected encounter with Road Trip star Green, DeMarco tweeted to invite him to his Brixton gig – with the promise of five tickets for his friends.

#thatswassup A post shared by @macdemarco on May 31, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

At the time of writing, Green has yet to say – on Twitter at least – whether he and his friends will be attending the gig.

DeMarco released his new album ‘This Old Dog’ earlier this month. He has also shared his life story in an extensive podcast interview, and been joined on stage by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

DeMarco will return to the UK later this summer for gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire at the end of the summer.