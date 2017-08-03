Mac DeMarco talks about having a crush on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

DeMarco describes the wrestler-turned-actor 'the cutest thing that I’ve ever see'

Mac DeMarco has discussed having a crush on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

DeMarco appeared on the latest episode of Savages singer Jehnny Beth’s Beats 1 radio show (listen here). During DeMarco and Beth’s conversation, the Canadian singer-songwriter was asked about his biggest celebrity crush.

Mac said: “I think Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is, like, the cutest thing that I’ve ever seen. He’s so big. I can’t imagine what it would feel like to hug him.” He also revealed he had a shrine to Johnson in his old apartment.

DeMarco recently admitted that he doesn’t know what a “dark meme” is after advertising for “an assistant who is proficient in dank memes”.

“You know what? That story was everywhere,” he told Shortlist, “but that wasn’t even me! I don’t run the club, that was my manager who put that out. I’m not actually after someone to make dank Mac DeMarco memes.”

“I don’t even know what would make a meme dank. What does the word ‘dank’ actually mean?”

His upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

August

29 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

30 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September

1 – End of the Road Festival

November

17 – Coronet, London

18 – Coronet, London

19 – Coronet, London

20 – Rock City, Nottingham

21 – Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Vicar Street, Dublin

24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

25 – Academy, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Bristol

27 – Dome, Brighton