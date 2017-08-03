Mac DeMarco talks about having a crush on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
DeMarco describes the wrestler-turned-actor 'the cutest thing that I’ve ever see'
Mac DeMarco has discussed having a crush on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
DeMarco appeared on the latest episode of Savages singer Jehnny Beth’s Beats 1 radio show (listen here). During DeMarco and Beth’s conversation, the Canadian singer-songwriter was asked about his biggest celebrity crush.
Mac said: “I think Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is, like, the cutest thing that I’ve ever seen. He’s so big. I can’t imagine what it would feel like to hug him.” He also revealed he had a shrine to Johnson in his old apartment.
DeMarco recently admitted that he doesn’t know what a “dark meme” is after advertising for “an assistant who is proficient in dank memes”.
“You know what? That story was everywhere,” he told Shortlist, “but that wasn’t even me! I don’t run the club, that was my manager who put that out. I’m not actually after someone to make dank Mac DeMarco memes.”
“I don’t even know what would make a meme dank. What does the word ‘dank’ actually mean?”
His upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
August
29 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
30 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
September
1 – End of the Road Festival
November
17 – Coronet, London
18 – Coronet, London
19 – Coronet, London
20 – Rock City, Nottingham
21 – Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall, Liverpool
22 – Vicar Street, Dublin
24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
25 – Academy, Manchester
26 – O2 Academy, Bristol
27 – Dome, Brighton