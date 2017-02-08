Mac DeMarco, Father John Misty, Jesus & Mary Chain and more for End Of The Road 2017

Band Of Horses, Lucinda Williams and Amadou & Mariam and more join the bill

Mac DeMarco, Father John Misty and Jesus & Mary Chain lead the names on the massive line-up for End Of The Road festival 2017.

With DeMarco and Misty headlining, other names confirmed for the event at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire are Band Of Horses, Lucinda Williams, Amadou & Mariam, Ty Segall, Real Estate, Parquet Courts, Perfume Genius, Alvvays, Foxygen, Car Seat Headrest, Jens Lekman, The Lemon Twigs, Deerhoof, Gold Panda, Margaret Glaspy, Sinkane and Japanese Breakfast.

End Of The Road takes place from 31 August – 3 September. Tickets are on sale now and available here. Check out the full line-up video below, directed by Joseph Brett with music by Parquet Courts.

Mac DeMarco is currently gearing up to release his new album ‘This Old Dog‘. Speaking to NME about his evolution on the record, he said: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it.

“I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”

Father John Misty meanwhile, releases his new album ‘Pure Comedy’ on 7 April. He explained his thought process behind the record with a 1,850-word essay.

“‘Pure Comedy’ is a story of a species born with a half-formed brain,” he wrote. “The species’ only hope for survival, ﬁnding itself on a cruel, unpredictable rock surrounded by other species who seem far more adept at this whole thing (and to whom they are delicious), is the reliance on other, slightly older, half-formed brains. This reliance takes on a few different names as their story unfolds, like “love,” “culture,” “family,” etc. Over time, and as their brains prove to be remarkably good at inventing meaning where there is none, the species becomes the purveyor of increasingly bizarre and sophisticated ironies.

“These ironies are designed to help cope with the species’ loathsome vulnerability and to try and reconcile how disproportionate their imagination is to the monotony of their existence.”