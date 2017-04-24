Mac DeMarco is hiring an assistant

Singer wants you to send 'your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif'

Mac DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club.

The singer’s fan club was launched in 2015 and is run by his mother. A recent job listing stated that the fan club is “looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn”. The ad continues: “This position will be great for a college student!”

Prospective candidates must have “experience with Mailchimp”, “experience with WordPress”, “great attention to detail”, “experience with iMovie, and can make quick graphics, video” and “must live in the 5 borough area and willing to come to Brooklyn at least one day a week”.

“Extra points for HTML/CSS experience. We will need someone two days a week with some flexibility. Hourly wage offered,” the listing adds. “To apply: please send cover letter explaining experience, resume and your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif to sarah@panacherock.com”.

The Canadian singer-songwriter releases his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5. Listen to previous single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track and ‘On A Level’.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.