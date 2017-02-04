Watch Mac DeMarco play God in short independent film ‘My Last Film’

Directed by filmmaker Zia Anger, who has made music videos for the likes of Angel Olsen

Mac DeMarco‘s cameo in the short independent film My Last Film has been made available to watch online for the first time.

Directed by filmmaker Zia Anger – who has previously shot music videos for the likes of Angel Olsen and Jenny Hval – My Last Film debuted at the 53rd New York Film Festival in 2015. Starring Lola Kirke (Gone Girl), Kelly Rohrbach and Rosanna Arquette, the frequently-violent film runs for nine minutes and explores the idea, as Anger puts it, of “the never ending cycle of stereotypical Williamsburg white girl replacing a stereotypical Williamsburg white girl.”

DeMarco has a small cameo in the film, and, while he has no actual lines, he plays the role of God – who runs over Rohrbach’s character after she is shot with an arrow. Of casting DeMarco, Anger said: “I thought the most god-like person [for her characters] would either be a casting agent or Mac. Mac and I are good friends and he was a good sport, so I cast him as god.”

Watch My Last Film below.

DeMarco, meanwhile, is gearing up to release his fourth studio album ‘This Old Dog’. Speaking about the creative process behind the new record, DeMarco said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”