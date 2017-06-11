Watch Mac DeMarco perform ‘One More Love Song’ on ‘Fallon’

The performance marks DeMarco's debut on network television.

Mac DeMarco appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday (June 9), to perform a cut from recent album ‘This Old Dog‘.

Performing ‘One More Love Song’, the appearance marked DeMarco’s debut on network television. You can see the performance below.

It also looked as though DeMarco made friends with fellow guest, WWE wrestler John Cena. DeMarco shared a picture with Cena to his Instagram page, which you can see below.

Last week, DeMarco released the music video for his track ‘One Another’.

The video sees DeMarco hanging out with the Grim Reaper and, later, on his death bed as an old man, stopping to play one final gig.

DeMarco recently shared his life story in an extensive podcast interview, and was joined on stage recently by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

During the episode, DeMarco talks musical inspirations, family, growing up in a “homophobic hockey town”, his estranged father’s reaction to new song ‘My Old Man’ and his amputee grandfather’s saxophone career.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

The singer’s fan club was launched in 2015 and is run by his mother. A recent job listing stated that the fan club is “looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn”. The ad continues: “This position will be great for a college student!”

DeMarco will return to the UK later this summer for gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire at the end of the summer.