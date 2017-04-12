Watch Mac DeMarco perform new songs ‘Dreams From Yesterday’ and ‘Moonlight On The River’

DeMarco debuts new album tracks in KCRW session

Mac DeMarco has debuted two new songs live.

The Canadian singer-songwriter releases his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5.

Ahead of the album’s release, DeMarco has performed a live session for KCRW radio’s ‘Morning Becomes Eclectic’.

He unveiled new tracks ‘Dreams From Yesterday’ and ‘Moonlight On The River’, as well as an “adult contemporary” version of recent single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track, the newly-released ‘On The Level’, plus his ‘Salad Days’ title-track and ‘Chamber Of Reflection’.

Watch the full session below. DeMarco plays ‘Dreams From Yesterday’ at the 9-minute mark and ‘Moonlight On The River’ at the 22:25 mark.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.

Speaking about the creative process behind his new record, DeMarco recently said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He also told NME: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it. I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”