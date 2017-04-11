Stream Mac DeMarco’s new track ‘On The Level’

New album 'This Old Dog' is out in May

Mac DeMarco has shared another song from his upcoming new album.

The Canadian singer-songwriter releases his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5. Listen to previous single ‘My Old Man’ and the record’s title-track.

A press release describes ‘On The Level’ as “another contemplative number giving a further glimpse into his relationships with his kin”.

Mac says of the track: “This record has a lot to do with my family and my life right now and the way I’m feeling. One of the main goals for this record was trying to make sure I retained some kind of realness. That’s the bottom line.”

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.

Speaking about the creative process behind his new record, DeMarco recently said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He also told NME: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it. I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”