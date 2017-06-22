Watch Mac DeMarco perform ‘On The Level’ on ‘Conan’

Canadian star returns to US late-night TV

Mac DeMarco performed on US TV last night (June 21), playing ‘On The Level’ live on Conan.

The Canadian singer-songwriter released his latest album ‘This Old Dog’ in May. DeMarco’s previous album ‘Salad Days’ came number two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Having played ‘One More Love Song’ on Fallon earlier this month, DeMarco has now returned to late-night to play one of his album’s lead tracks. Watch this latest performance beneath.

Mac also posted a photo from backstage with host Conan O’Brien.

Earlier this month, DeMarco released the music video for his track ‘One Another’.

The video sees DeMarco hanging out with the Grim Reaper and, later, on his death bed as an old man, stopping to play one final gig.

DeMarco recently shared his life story in an extensive podcast interview, and was joined on stage recently by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

During the episode, DeMarco talks musical inspirations, family, growing up in a “homophobic hockey town”, his estranged father’s reaction to new song ‘My Old Man’ and his amputee grandfather’s saxophone career.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

The singer’s fan club was launched in 2015 and is run by his mother. A recent job listing stated that the fan club is “looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn”. The ad continues: “This position will be great for a college student!”

DeMarco will return to the UK later this summer for gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire at the end of the summer.