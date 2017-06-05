Watch Mac DeMarco hang out with the Grim Reaper in new ‘One Another’ video

Singer-songwriter shares humorous clip for his 'This Old Dog' album track

Mac DeMarco has shared the music video for his track ‘One Another’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter released his latest album ‘This Old Dog’ in May, with a clip now revealed for its track ‘One Another’.

The video sees DeMarco hanging out with the Grim Reaper and, later, on his death bed as an old man, stopping to play one final gig. Watch below.

DeMarco’s previous album ‘Salad Days’ came number two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. We said at the time: “With podgy bass and Mac’s lonely croon, songs like ‘Passing Out Pieces’ and ‘Blue Boy’ shone brightly, with downbeat lyrics bubbling around the hooks. ‘Salad Days’ revealed more of the Canadian’s character than ever, marking the end of DeMarco the prankster”.

He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

DeMarco recently shared his life story in an extensive podcast interview, and was joined on stage recently by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

DeMarco will return to the UK later this summer for gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire at the end of the summer.