Listen to Mac DeMarco’s new track ‘One More Love Song’

Song is lifted from DeMarco's upcoming album 'This Old Dog'

Mac DeMarco has shared another new track from his upcoming album, with this latest cut titled ‘One More Love Song’.

Canadian singer-songwriter DeMarco releases his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5. Listen to previous single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track and ‘On A Level’.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Ahead of his new album’s release, hear ‘One More Love Song’ below.

It was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, DeMarco tells his life story in the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. During the episode, DeMarco talks musical inspirations, family, growing up in a “homophobic hockey town”, his estranged father’s reaction to new song ‘My Old Man’ and his amputee grandfather’s saxophone career.