Mac DeMarco says his album has leaked and is on Napster and LimeWire

The album, 'This Old Dog', isn't due for release until May 5.

Mac DeMarco has revealed that his new album has leaked.

‘This Old Dog’ is set for release on May 5, but the Canadian singer-songwriter told fans at Coachella over the weekend that the album is already available on illegal download platforms like Napster and LimeWire.

“We’re gonna play a song that we’ve only played twice before,” DeMarco said before beginning ‘On The Level’. “It’s a new song that came out a couple days ago, but you know what? The album leaked yesterday, so I don’t give a shit anymore! Download it! PirateBay, torrents.to, SoulSeek, Napster, LimeWire, Kazaa… Just get it. Just get it.”

Watch DeMarco tell fans about his album leak below.

During another recent live performance, DeMarco debuted the songs ‘Dreams From Yesterday’ and ‘Moonlight On The River’. He also played an “adult contemporary” version of recent single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track, the newly-released ‘On The Level’, plus his ‘Salad Days’ title-track and ‘Chamber Of Reflection’.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.

Speaking about the creative process behind his new record, DeMarco recently said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He also told NME: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it. I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”