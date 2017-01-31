Mac DeMarco shares two new songs and announces new album ‘This Old Dog’

He's also announced two more UK shows

Mac DeMarco has announced his new album ‘This Old Dog’ and unveiled two new songs – check out the title track and ‘My Old Man’ below.

His last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015. Now, after revealing that he’d ‘finishing his new disc‘ late last year, DeMarco’s third album will be released on May 5, 2017.

The two new songs are the opening tracks of the album and ‘show a new sonic direction and a glimpse into the very personal nature of this record’.

“I demoed a full album, and as I was moving to the West Coast I thought I’d get to finishing it quickly,” said DeMarco. “But then I realized that moving to a new city, and starting a new life takes time. Usually I just write, record, and put it out; no problem. But this time, I wrote them and they sat. When that happens, you really get to know the songs. It was a different vibe.”

He continued: “The majority of this album is acoustic guitar, synthesizer, some drum machine, and one song is electric guitar. So this is a new thing for me.

“This is my acoustic album, but it’s not really an acoustic album at all. That’s just what it feels like, mostly. I’m Italian, so I guess this is an Italian rock record.”

Mac DeMarco will perform two London show at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, and has also just announced new shows at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30.