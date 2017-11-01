Mac DeMarco’s old sofa is up for sale on eBay

He wrote his album '2' on the very couch

Mac DeMarco‘s old sofa has gone up for sale on eBay.

It’s being sold by Montreal’s Arbutus Records, who say that the musician wrote his breakthrough album ‘2’ on the very couch.

“Don’t miss this once in a lifetime chance to [own] a real collectable here: Mac DeMarco’s old couch, from when he lived in Montreal,” the listing reads.

“This has been living at the Arbutus Records loft for many years now, where Bisou the dog has slept on it every night, and we’re getting rid of it. Bisou will be sad to see it go”.

Bidding is currently at $100 CAD after 43 bids, with proceeds going to Rock Camp for Girls Montreal. The audition ends next Wednesday (November 8).

See a photo of the sofa in question below:

