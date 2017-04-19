Mac Demarco and The Flaming Lips announce joint tour
Both artists will be touring in support of their 2017 LPs.
Mac Demarco and The Flaming Lips have announced a co-headlining tour, set to take place across America later this year.
The joint tour comes alongside their individual tours, with both artists teaming up from September 17 until October 5.
Demarco is gearing up to release new album Old Dog on May 5. During his performance at Coachella over the weekend, Demarco told fans that the album has already leaked.
“We’re gonna play a song that we’ve only played twice before,” DeMarco said before beginning ‘On The Level’. “It’s a new song that came out a couple days ago, but you know what? The album leaked yesterday, so I don’t give a shit anymore! Download it! PirateBay, torrents.to, SoulSeek, Napster, LimeWire, Kazaa… Just get it. Just get it.”
During another recent live performance, DeMarco debuted the songs ‘Dreams From Yesterday’ and ‘Moonlight On The River’. He also played an “adult contemporary” version of recent single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track, the newly-released ‘On The Level’, plus his ‘Salad Days’ title-track and ‘Chamber Of Reflection’.
The Flaming Lips released their Oczy Mlody earlier this year (January 17). Frontman Wayne Coyne has previously described the album as sounding like “Syd Barrett meets A$AP Rocky and they get trapped in a fairy tale from the future”.
You can see the full tour dates of both Mac Demarco and The Flaming Lips below.
Mac DeMarco tour dates 2017:
04-21 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
05-09 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Burlington *
05-10 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis *
05-11 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis *
05-12 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Theater
05-13 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Theater *
05-14 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre *
05-15 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *
05-16 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre *
05-17 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *
05-19-21 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival
05-20 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle *
05-21 Asheville, NC – Highland Brewing Company *
05-22 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater *
05-23 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
05-24 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
05-26 Allston, MA – Boston Calling
05-30 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
05-31 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-04 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball at Randall’s Island Park
08-05 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Graa Hal
08-10 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival
08-11 Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West
08-13 Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory
08-14 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival
08-15 Vienna, Austria – Arena
08-17 Hassel, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival
08-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
08-20 Saint Malo, France – La Route du Rock
08-23 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Open Air Festival
08-24 Asolo, Italy – AMA Asolo
08-27 Paris, France – Rock En Seine
08-29 Newcastle, England – The Academy
08-30 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
08-31-09-03 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival
09-08 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater
09-09 Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
09-10 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
09-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
09-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
09-14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
09-15 Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre
09-17 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live Event Center &
09-18 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom Club Stage &
09-19 Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park &
09-20 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre &
09-25 Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
09-26 Athens, GA – Georgia theatre
09-27 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre
09-29 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center &
09-30 Irving, TX – Pavilion at the Music Factory &
10-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater &
10-05 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre &
11-07 Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan
11-08 Berlin, Germany – Astra
11-10 Cologne, Germany – Kantine
11-11 Lille, France – Aeronef
11-13 Nantes, France – Stereolux
11-20 Nottingham, England – Rock City
11-21 Liverpool, England – Liverpool University
11-22 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
11-24 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom
11-25 Manchester, England – Manchester Academy
11-29 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivolivredenburg Ronda
11-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
* with Tonstartssbandht
& with The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips tour dates 2017:
04-19 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
04-21 Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
04-22 Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
04-23 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
04-25 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
05-07 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
05-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
05-10 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
05-12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
05-13 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
05-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05-16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
06-03 Wichita, KS – Riverfest
06-17 Chattanooga, TN – Riverbend Festival
06-23 Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival
06-24 Hull, England – Zebedee’s Yard
06-26 Norwich, England – The LCR
06-27 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome Concert Hall
06-30 Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival
08-11 Newquay, England – Boardmasters Festival
08-12 Birmingham, England – The Rainbow Open Air Arena
08-13 Bristol, England – Colston Hall
08-15 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands
08-16 Nottingham, England – Rock City
08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop
09-10 Portmeirion, Wales – Festival No. 6
09-17 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live Event Center &
09-18 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom Club Stage &
09-19 Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park &
09-20 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre &
09-29 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center &
09-30 Irving, TX – Pavilion at the Music Factory &
10-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater &
10-05 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre &
& with Mac DeMarco