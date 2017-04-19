Mac Demarco and The Flaming Lips announce joint tour

Both artists will be touring in support of their 2017 LPs.

Mac Demarco and The Flaming Lips have announced a co-headlining tour, set to take place across America later this year.

The joint tour comes alongside their individual tours, with both artists teaming up from September 17 until October 5.

Demarco is gearing up to release new album Old Dog on May 5. During his performance at Coachella over the weekend, Demarco told fans that the album has already leaked.

“We’re gonna play a song that we’ve only played twice before,” DeMarco said before beginning ‘On The Level’. “It’s a new song that came out a couple days ago, but you know what? The album leaked yesterday, so I don’t give a shit anymore! Download it! PirateBay, torrents.to, SoulSeek, Napster, LimeWire, Kazaa… Just get it. Just get it.”

During another recent live performance, DeMarco debuted the songs ‘Dreams From Yesterday’ and ‘Moonlight On The River’. He also played an “adult contemporary” version of recent single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track, the newly-released ‘On The Level’, plus his ‘Salad Days’ title-track and ‘Chamber Of Reflection’.

The Flaming Lips released their Oczy Mlody earlier this year (January 17). Frontman Wayne Coyne has previously described the album as sounding like “Syd Barrett meets A$AP Rocky and they get trapped in a fairy tale from the future”.

You can see the full tour dates of both Mac Demarco and The Flaming Lips below.

Mac DeMarco tour dates 2017:

04-21 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

05-09 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Burlington *

05-10 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis *

05-11 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis *

05-12 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Theater

05-13 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Theater *

05-14 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre *

05-15 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

05-16 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre *

05-17 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

05-19-21 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

05-20 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle *

05-21 Asheville, NC – Highland Brewing Company *

05-22 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater *

05-23 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

05-24 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

05-26 Allston, MA – Boston Calling

05-30 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

05-31 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-04 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball at Randall’s Island Park

08-05 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Graa Hal

08-10 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival

08-11 Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

08-13 Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

08-14 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

08-15 Vienna, Austria – Arena

08-17 Hassel, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

08-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

08-20 Saint Malo, France – La Route du Rock

08-23 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Open Air Festival

08-24 Asolo, Italy – AMA Asolo

08-27 Paris, France – Rock En Seine

08-29 Newcastle, England – The Academy

08-30 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

08-31-09-03 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival

09-08 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater

09-09 Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

09-10 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

09-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

09-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

09-14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

09-15 Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre

09-17 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live Event Center &

09-18 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom Club Stage &

09-19 Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park &

09-20 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre &

09-25 Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

09-26 Athens, GA – Georgia theatre

09-27 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre

09-29 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center &

09-30 Irving, TX – Pavilion at the Music Factory &

10-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater &

10-05 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre &

11-07 Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan

11-08 Berlin, Germany – Astra

11-10 Cologne, Germany – Kantine

11-11 Lille, France – Aeronef

11-13 Nantes, France – Stereolux

11-20 Nottingham, England – Rock City

11-21 Liverpool, England – Liverpool University

11-22 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

11-24 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

11-25 Manchester, England – Manchester Academy

11-29 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivolivredenburg Ronda

11-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

* with Tonstartssbandht

& with The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips tour dates 2017:

04-19 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

04-21 Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

04-22 Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

04-23 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

04-25 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

05-07 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

05-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

05-10 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05-12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

05-13 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

05-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05-16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

06-03 Wichita, KS – Riverfest

06-17 Chattanooga, TN – Riverbend Festival

06-23 Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival

06-24 Hull, England – Zebedee’s Yard

06-26 Norwich, England – The LCR

06-27 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome Concert Hall

06-30 Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

08-11 Newquay, England – Boardmasters Festival

08-12 Birmingham, England – The Rainbow Open Air Arena

08-13 Bristol, England – Colston Hall

08-15 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands

08-16 Nottingham, England – Rock City

08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

09-10 Portmeirion, Wales – Festival No. 6

09-17 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live Event Center &

09-18 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom Club Stage &

09-19 Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park &

09-20 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre &

09-29 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center &

09-30 Irving, TX – Pavilion at the Music Factory &

10-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater &

10-05 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre &

& with Mac DeMarco