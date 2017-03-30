Watch ‘human pups’ make out in Mac DeMarco’s ‘This Old Dog’ video

It's the title-track from DeMarco's new album

Mac DeMarco has shared a video for his new album’s lead single and title-track ‘This Old Dog’.

The clip features human pups – aka humans who like to dress up as dogs, as detailed in the Channel 4 documentary The Secret Life Of Human Pups – hanging out and making out around Los Angeles.

DeMarco, who self-directed the video, has quoted the premise of the film A Dog’s Purpose to describe the clip: “A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan. As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self.”

Watch below:

DeMarco is gearing up to release his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5. His last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.

Speaking about the creative process behind his new record, DeMarco recently said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He also told NME: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it. I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”