Mac DeMarco extends UK 2017 tour
The Canadian singer/songwriter has added three London dates to the upcoming autumn jaunt
Mac DeMarco has extended his autumn 2017 UK tour, with the new touring additions including three live dates in London.
The Canadian artist released his latest album, ‘This Old Dog’, back in May. DeMarco played two huge shows at London’s O2 Brixton Academy at the tail-end of May in support of the record.
DeMarco will return to the UK later this summer to headline End Of The Road Festival on September 1, with two headline shows set to take place prior to that high-profile festival billing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy and Edinburgh’s Ulster Hall respectively.
- Read more: Mac DeMarco downed a bottle of Jameson and then proceeded to deliver the “greatest gig ever”
The artist will make his third visit of the year to these shores for the newly-announced run of dates in November. That jaunt will kick off with three shows at the Coronet in London, which will take place from November 17-19.
DeMarco has also added new shows in Bristol and Brighton, which will join the already-announced live dates in the likes of Nottingham, Glasgow and Manchester in November.
See his full live schedule in the UK and Ireland for the months ahead below, including the newly-announced dates.
August
29 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
30 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
September
1 – End of the Road Festival
November
17 – Coronet, London
18 – Coronet, London
19 – Coronet, London
20 – Rock City, Nottingham
21 – Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall, Liverpool
22 – Vicar Street, Dublin
24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
25 – Academy, Manchester
26 – O2 Academy, Bristol
27 – Dome, Brighton