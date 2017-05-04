Mac DeMarco uses bandmate’s face to promote new album

Singer's new billboard features an image of bassist and percussionist Jon Lent

Mac DeMarco has erected a billboard featuring a photo of his bandmate to promote his new album.

As Pitchfork reports, a billboard bearing the face of bassist and percussionist Jon Lent has been sighted on the corner of Glendale and Berkele in Los Angeles. It features the words “This… is Jon Lent” and DeMarco’s album artwork in the corner.

According to the caption of an Instagram photo posted by DeMarco, Lent was previously unaware of the billboard.

See below:

Canadian singer-songwriter DeMarco releases his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on Friday (May 5). Listen to lead single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track and ‘On A Level’.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

It was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer