Mac Demarco has shared a VR music video for ‘This Old Dog’

Mac Demarco has shared a new virtual reality music video for recent single ‘This Old Dog’.

The video was created by multimedia artist Rachel Rossin and features pugs, toilets and all sorts of other strange and wonderful things.

Earlier this month, Demarco revealed he has a crush on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

DeMarco appeared on an episode of Savages singer Jehnny Beth’s Beats 1 radio show (listen here). During DeMarco and Beth’s conversation, the Canadian singer-songwriter was asked about his biggest celebrity crush.

Mac said: “I think Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is, like, the cutest thing that I’ve ever seen. He’s so big. I can’t imagine what it would feel like to hug him.” He also revealed he had a shrine to Johnson in his old apartment.

DeMarco recently admitted that he doesn’t know what a “dark meme” is after advertising for “an assistant who is proficient in dank memes”.

“You know what? That story was everywhere,” he told Shortlist, “but that wasn’t even me! I don’t run the club, that was my manager who put that out. I’m not actually after someone to make dank Mac DeMarco memes.”

“I don’t even know what would make a meme dank. What does the word ‘dank’ actually mean?”

His upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

August

29 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

30 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September

1 – End of the Road Festival

November

17 – Coronet, London

18 – Coronet, London

19 – Coronet, London

20 – Rock City, Nottingham

21 – Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Vicar Street, Dublin

24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

25 – Academy, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Bristol

27 – Dome, Brighton