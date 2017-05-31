The Maccabees add new London show to UK tour

Band will play their final shows this summer

The Maccabees have announced plans to play another London show as part of their farewell tour.

The band already have three dates lined up this summer at the capital’s Alexandra Palace. They will now also perform at the Omeara for a show in aid of the MS Society on June 16.

Tickets are available through the Yala Records mailing list only. Head here for details.

The band announced their split last August – before revealing a string of final shows with support from Mystery Jets and Idles. They’ll also be playing three shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle before heading to Manchester and London.

“These gigs are going to be the best Maccabees gigs ever,” guitarist Felix White told NME. “It’s going to be a pretty special thing because it’s quite rare that everyone in the place knows how important that little moment is. I think they’re going to be valuable little things. I don’t think we need to do too much more than just be The Maccabees.”

He continued: “We’ve got Mystery Jets who have been with us for 15 years, but also Idles who are one of our favourite new bands. They’re a very refreshing band for now – they’ve got a lot of energy and they’re saying important things. They’re just a fantastic band, I love them a lot.”

The Maccabees will play:

Fri June 16 2017 – LONDON Omeara

Thu June 22 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 1 Birmingham

Fri June 23 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sat June 24 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Tue June 27 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed June 28 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu June 29 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Fri June 30 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sat July 01 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Meanwhile, White has been working on his new club night and label, YALA.

He said: “I’ve started a record label, among other things. Amongst the wake of The Maccabees falling apart, I had this realisation that the labels that informed our band, and the nights and those kind of scenes in London don’t really exist any more. So given that we own our own studio, we’re building this in-house thing called YALA – which has had regular club nights, we’re putting out Magic Gang’s single, we’re trying to build our own place that joins the dots for bands that are great but don’t necessarily have the opportunities they would have done 10 years ago, you know.”