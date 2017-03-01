The Maccabees announce more UK shows for farewell tour

'These are going to be the best Maccabees gigs ever'

The Maccabees have announced a trio of ‘warm up’ shows to their upcoming UK farewell tour.

The band announced their split back in August – before revealing a string of final shows with support from Mystery Jets and Idles. Now, they’ll also be playing three shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle before heading to Manchester and London.

“These gigs are going to be the best Maccabees gigs ever,” guitarist Felix White told NME. “It’s going to be a pretty special thing because it’s quite rare that everyone in the place knows how important that little moment is. I think they’re going to be valuable little things. I don’t think we need to do too much more than just be The Maccabees.”

He continued: “We’ve got Mystery Jets who have been with us for 15 years, but also Idles who are one of our favourite new bands. They’re a very refreshing band for now – they’ve got a lot of energy and they’re saying important things. They’re just a fantastic band, I love them a lot.”

The Maccabees full upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets to the new shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 3 March.

Thu June 22 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 1 Birmingham

Fri June 23 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sat June 24 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Tue June 27 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed June 28 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu June 29 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Fri June 30 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sat July 01 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace