The Maccabees are releasing a career-spanning box set

The Maccabees have announced details of a career-spanning box set to be released later this year.

The south London band announced their split shortly after headlining Latitude Festival last year and played their final shows earlier this summer, concluding a short tour with three sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

‘The Complete Collection’ will take the form of a vinyl box set that will feature original recordings and b-sides from throughout the group’s career.

The limited edtion, one-off run package will include all four of The Maccabees’ albums on heavy weight vinyl, housed in a sleeve book. It will also boast a special bonus track vinyl of acoustic versions, b-sides and the unreleased track ‘Nimm’, which was recorded during the ‘Marks To Prove It‘ sessions.

A download card will include all that and extra additional rarities chosen by the band that aren’t on the vinyl. ‘The Complete Collection’ is available for pre-order now and will be released on October 20.

A mailing list email from the band also announced their label, Fiction Records, would be rereleasing their last album ‘Marks To Prove It’ on CD with a bonus DVD of Elephant Days.

Meanwhile, frontman Orlando Weeks has announced his return with a new hardback book and accompanying soundtrack album.

Weeks’ new project ‘The Gritterman’ is due September 7th on Particular Books/Penguin. The book’s plot centres around a road gritter who is made redundant.

The book will also be accompanied by a soundtrack album, written and recorded by Orlando Weeks and narrated by actor and comedian Paul Whitehouse. “The Gritterman is kindly and light-hearted but stoic at the same time and Paul was able to strike that balance perfectly,” says Weeks. “Funny but thoughtful. He’s been a joy to work with.”