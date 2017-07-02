An emotional evening

The Maccabees played their final gig as a band last night (July 1).

In August 2016, just over a year after their fourth album ‘Marks To Prove It’ topped the UK charts, the south London five-piece announced they were splitting, later revealing a string of farewell shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London.

Midway through the band’s farewell tour, guitarist Felix White told Beats 1: “Just because of the fact that it’s the end, it’s alleviated any of the previous tension that used to be around us and around gigs, because we always used to be trying to move somewhere or get better… These have just been a ‘let’s just celebrate how great we are’, letting us think that. It’s been an amazing thing, it’s very emotional.”

Last night, at their third and final show at London’s Alexandra Palace, they brought out guests including Jamie T and Jack Peñate. See clips of those moments below, along with a full setlist.

To close the first part of their set, the band brought out Mystery Jets and Jack Peñate to play on ‘Something Like Happiness’:

That was emotional 😢Thank you for the music and nearly 10 years of best gigs for me @themaccabees you will be missed deeply! Please come back one day ❤ #themaccabees #liveforthelasttime #mysteryjets A post shared by Irina (@zephyrskies) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

As the band opened their four-song encore with ‘Marks To Prove It’ they brought out another guest, Jamie T:

The gig closed with fan-favourite ‘Pelican’ and a shower of confetti:

The Maccabees finale on the last night of the Farewell Tour #insane #themaccabees #allypally A post shared by jemma hilton (@little_jemm_) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

The Maccabees played:

Wall of Arms

Feel to Follow

Kamakura

William Powers

Young Lions

Love You Better

Precious Time

Can You Give It

Spit It Out

Silence

WW1 Portraits

Latchmere

Lego

X-Ray

No Kind Words

Forever I’ve Known

Grew Up at Midnight

Something Like Happiness

Encore:

Marks to Prove It

First Love

Toothpaste Kisses

Pelican