Macklemore responds to claims that the alt-right are copying his haircut

Rapper says he "got rid" of the hairstyle "over a year ago"

Macklemore has replied after social media users joked that members of the so-called alt-right were copying his hairstyle.

Many had taken to the social media platform to compare the haircuts of white supremacist figureheads like Richard Spencer (see below) to the severe comb-over popularised by Macklemore during his career breakthrough.

Comedian Jon Hendren tweeted earlier this week: “Macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now. i call on @macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut”.

Macklemore has since replied, stating that he had “got rid” of that particular hairdo “over a year ago”. See below.

It’s not the only time this year that Macklemore has been caught up in politics. Back in March when the US Congress were set to vote on the American Health Care Act bill, Senator Maria Cantwell denounced the bill, quoting her state’s most popular rapper as she rebuked the act.

“I wish I could get a famous rapper from Seattle here, Mr. Macklemore, because this truly is a heist,” she said. The Heist was an album released by the rapper in 2012.

Meanwhile, Macklemore released the music video for his track ‘Marmalade’ earlier this month. It features Lil Yachty and the Seattle rapper played by adorable kids.

Macklemore’s unnamed and upcoming album is his first solo album since 2005. His two most recent efforts, The Heist from 2012 and This Unruly Mess I’ve Made from last year, have been produced and collaborated with by Ryan Lewis.