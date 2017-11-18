Macklemore reveals he uses his naked Justin Bieber painting to control his orgasms

The painting features a naked Bieber with maple syrup pouring down his chest.

Macklemore has revealed that he uses his naked Justin Bieber painting to help him last longer in the bedroom.

The rapper bought the oil painting off Etsy last year – a “transfixing rendition of a naked Justin Bieber with maple syrup pouring down his chest onto a pancake balanced on his boner”.

While discussing the painting during an appearance with T-Pain on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, he joked that he uses it to improve his sexual stamina.

“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house – no one took it,” he explained.

“I’m very proud of it and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting’ and it’s part of my thing now.

“So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare at it if I want to control my orgasm. Just slow it down.”

He also revealed that while he’s interacted with Justin Biever, he’s never discussed the painting, and tries “to avoid that”.

“I mean, that question has to be burning in his brain!” offered T-Pain.

“If I had a picture of anybody with pancakes over their dick? I mean, it would obviously be the start of the conversation.”

Meanwhile, Macklemore appeared joint 18th (with Ryan Lewis) on the 2017 Forbes list of highest earning hip-hop artists, titled ‘Hip-Hop Cash Kings‘, with $11.5 million.

His latest album ‘Gemini’ came out at the end of September, which included a long-awaited colaboration with Kesha, called ‘Good Old Days‘.

Back in August, Macklemore had to respond to claims that the alt-right were copying his old haircut.